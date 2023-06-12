MILAN (AP) — Silvio Berlusconi, the boastful billionaire media mogul who was Italy’s longest-serving premier despite scandals over his sex-fueled parties and allegations of corruption and bribery, has died at age 86. His Mediaset television network announced his death Monday. To his admirers, the three-time premier was a capable and charismatic statesman who elevated Italy on the world stage. To critics, he was a populist who threatened to undermine democracy by wielding political power as a tool to enrich himself and his businesses. The conservative Forza Italia political party he founded in the 1990s has seen its fortunes wane as more far-right parties gained favor. It was a coalition partner with current Premier Giorgia Meloni, who took power last year.

By FRANCES D’EMILIO and COLEEN BARRY Associated Press

