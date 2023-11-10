IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Veterans of the United States Armed Forces are being honored in various ways across the state this weekend.

This includes parades, symbolic ceremonies, flag presentations and even meal discounts.

But, one of the easiest ways to show appreciation for a veteran is by saying thank you.

“It means a lot to honor the veterans and honor them for their service because essentially a long time ago, they signed a blank check payable with up to and including their life if they had to, for this country,” Retired Navy Captain Bob Skinner said. “And it makes our day when someone comes up, especially when it’s someone small, it comes up and says, ‘thank you for your service.’ That almost brings a tear to my eye.”

Skinner is the commander of a local American Legion post.

He also encourages veterans to share their military experiences with their own families as a way to pass on America history.