POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – After a two-hiatus due to COVID-19, the 43rd Simplot Games return to Pocatello on February 16-18, 2023, at Idaho State University’s Holt Arena.

Registration is now open. Athletes and teams can register online.

While Simplot Games attracts top high school athletes from across the country, it is an open meet, meaning athletes do not need a certain qualifying time or distance to be able to compete. Everyone is welcome at the Games, allowing high school athletes from all over the world a chance to compete and have fun. The Simplot Games also boast free admission for spectators.

Not only will more than 2,000 track and field athletes get the opportunity to compete at an open meet, they will also have the chance to mingle with Olympic legends, including Dick Fosbury, Andre Phillips, Willie Banks, Stacy Dragila, and this year’s special guest, two-time reigning shot put gold medalist Ryan Crouser.

“We are thrilled to welcome athletes, spectators and the community back to Simplot Games,” said Lisa Woodland, Executive Director of Simplot Games. “ISU’s Holt arena will no doubt be filled with excitement as athletes compete over the three-day event. We are excited to witness the talent of all the athletes, and cheer them on as races are run, records are set, and friendships are made.”

Though much of the action takes place at the Games, athletes are given opportunities off the track, too. Some of the highlights of Simplot Games actually happen away from Holt Arena and include:

Breakfast with Fosbury and Friends

The annual Breakfast with Fosbury and Friends will feature Ryan Crouser, the 2016 and 2020 Olympic shot put gold medalist. Crouser is the current World- and Olympic record holder, and an alumnus of Simplot Games, where he set the national high school indoor national shot put record in 2011. Crouser will speak and then take audience questions while attendees enjoy breakfast. Tickets are required for this community event and can be purchased by calling (208) 235-5604 or online at the Simplot Games store.

The annual Breakfast with Fosbury and Friends will feature Ryan Crouser, the 2016 and 2020 Olympic shot put gold medalist. Crouser is the current World- and Olympic record holder, and an alumnus of Simplot Games, where he set the national high school indoor national shot put record in 2011. Crouser will speak and then take audience questions while attendees enjoy breakfast. Tickets are required for this community event and can be purchased by calling (208) 235-5604 or online at the Simplot Games store. Ryan Crouser Elite Shot Put Event

Olympian Ryan Crouser will host a competitive exhibition event on Saturday, February 18 at noon at the Holt Arena, following the Simplot Games ceremonies and before event finals begin. Crouser will showcase his shot put skills as he competes against area collegiate athletes. Admission for this event is free and all Games attendees and community members are welcome to attend.

The post Simplot Games return after 2 year break appeared first on Local News 8.