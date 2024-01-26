WASHINGTON, D.C. (KIFI) – Idaho Congressman Mike Simpson and U.S. Senator Jim Risch announced Thursday their nominations to the United States service academies for the upcoming 2024- 2025 school year.
Simpson nominated 19 Idaho students to United States Military Academies, and Risch nominated 44 students.
The nominees were selected from dozens of applicants. The four academies will now consider these Idahoans for final selection.
“One of the greatest honors of my job is to nominate students in Idaho’s Second District to become the next generation of military leaders,” Rep. Simpson said. “United States Military Academies provide students with a great opportunity to serve our nation while pursuing a higher education. I admire these bright young Idahoans’ willingness to serve, and I look forward to seeing their continued achievements in their future endeavors.”
Rep. Simpson’s 2024 Academy Nominations are below:
United States Military Academy – West Point, NY
- Josh Agres, Pocatello, Century High School
- Christopher Hatch, Idaho Falls, Idaho Falls High School
- Ethan Keller, Preston, Preston High School
- Troy Larsen, Jerome, Jerome High School
- Mason Rogers, Hailey, The Sage School
United States Naval Academy – Annapolis, MD
- Josh Agres, Pocatello, Century High School
- Atreyu Brooks, Boise, Capital High School
- Elliott Burks, Hailey, Wood River High School
- Reece Elder, Boise, Timberline High School
- Lily Gage, Boise, Ladue Horton Watkins High School
- Louis Grant, Boise, Bishop Kelly High School
- Troy Larsen, Jerome, Jerome High School
- Chloe Newberry, Boise, Borah High School
- Nathan Radford, Rigby, Rigby High School
- Mason Rogers, Hailey, The Sage School
United States Air Force Academy – Colorado Springs, CO
- Meredith Bromley, Sun Valley, Sun Valley Community School
- Elliott Burks, Hailey, Wood River High School
- Louis Grant, Boise, Bishop Kelly High School
- Ethan Keller, Preston, Preston High School
- Roman Kouskov, Boise, Timberline High School
- Troy Larsen, Jerome, Jerome High School
- Aaron Nelson, Boise, Renaissance High School
- Abigail Pederson, Mountain Home, Mountain Home High School
- Reed Robert, Pocatello, Pocatello High School
- Emmett Stouffer, Bellevue, Wood River High School
United States Merchant Marine Academy– Kings Point, NY
- Erik Lunn, Boise, Timberline High School
“These 44 Idahoans are exemplary students who are committed to selflessly serving our nation and defending our freedoms,” Risch said. “Their leadership, character, and academic promise make each of these young men and women a phenomenal fit to attend one of our nation’s service academies. I commend each of them for the accomplishments they have already earned, and I look forward to seeing their continued success.”
Risch’s 2024 Academy Nominations are below:
U.S. Military Academy – West Point, NY
- Josh Agres, Pocatello
- Luke Gilliam, Eagle
- Christopher Hatch, Idaho Falls
- Spencer Larsen, Kuna
- Antonio Steinman, Idaho Falls
- Jesse Taylor, Hayden
- Anna Wang, Eagle
- Cyrus Wangeci, Boise
- Kaleb Yaklich, Eagle
- Daniella Yaniv, Eagle
U.S. Naval Academy – Annapolis, MD
- Terrance Allen Jr., Fairfax
- Kade Andrus, Meridian
- Rhyan Baez, Nampa
- Benton Bernard, Nampa
- Atreyu Brooks, Boise
- Elliott Burks, Hailey
- Ana Chase, Moyie Springs
- Lily Gage, Boise
- Alexandra Gustavel, Boise
- Mariah Ketchum, Middleton
- Erik Lunn, Boise
- Reagan Moore, Boise
- Chloe Newberry, Boise
- Max Pieper, Moscow
- Charles Rich, Eagle
- Lillian Richardson, Cocolalla
- Mason Rogers, Hailey
- Kyle Sorhouet, Meridian
- Reisa Veldhouse, Boise
- Kaleb Yaklich, Eagle
U.S. Air Force Academy – Colorado Springs, CO
- Josh Agres, Pocatello
- Terrance Allen Jr., Fairfax
- Kade Andrus, Meridian
- Reece Elder, Boise
- Gabriela Faraino, Eagle
- Luke Gilliam, Eagle
- Kendo Gunter, Boise
- Hadley House, Hayden
- Nolan Robinson, Boise
- Reece Ruggles, Star
U.S. Merchant Marine Academy – Kings Point, NY
- Ana Chase, Moyie Springs
- Erik Lunn, Boise
- Wyatt Paulson, Hauser
- Mason Rogers, Hailey