WASHINGTON, D.C. (KIFI) – Idaho Congressman Mike Simpson and U.S. Senator Jim Risch announced Thursday their nominations to the United States service academies for the upcoming 2024- 2025 school year.

Simpson nominated 19 Idaho students to United States Military Academies, and Risch nominated 44 students.

The nominees were selected from dozens of applicants. The four academies will now consider these Idahoans for final selection.

“One of the greatest honors of my job is to nominate students in Idaho’s Second District to become the next generation of military leaders,” Rep. Simpson said. “United States Military Academies provide students with a great opportunity to serve our nation while pursuing a higher education. I admire these bright young Idahoans’ willingness to serve, and I look forward to seeing their continued achievements in their future endeavors.”

Rep. Simpson’s 2024 Academy Nominations are below:

United States Military Academy – West Point, NY

Josh Agres, Pocatello, Century High School

Christopher Hatch, Idaho Falls, Idaho Falls High School

Ethan Keller, Preston, Preston High School

Troy Larsen, Jerome, Jerome High School

Mason Rogers, Hailey, The Sage School

United States Naval Academy – Annapolis, MD

Josh Agres, Pocatello, Century High School

Atreyu Brooks, Boise, Capital High School

Elliott Burks, Hailey, Wood River High School

Reece Elder, Boise, Timberline High School

Lily Gage, Boise, Ladue Horton Watkins High School

Louis Grant, Boise, Bishop Kelly High School

Troy Larsen, Jerome, Jerome High School

Chloe Newberry, Boise, Borah High School

Nathan Radford, Rigby, Rigby High School

Mason Rogers, Hailey, The Sage School

United States Air Force Academy – Colorado Springs, CO

Meredith Bromley, Sun Valley, Sun Valley Community School

Elliott Burks, Hailey, Wood River High School

Louis Grant, Boise, Bishop Kelly High School

Ethan Keller, Preston, Preston High School

Roman Kouskov, Boise, Timberline High School

Troy Larsen, Jerome, Jerome High School

Aaron Nelson, Boise, Renaissance High School

Abigail Pederson, Mountain Home, Mountain Home High School

Reed Robert, Pocatello, Pocatello High School

Emmett Stouffer, Bellevue, Wood River High School

United States Merchant Marine Academy– Kings Point, NY

Erik Lunn, Boise, Timberline High School

“These 44 Idahoans are exemplary students who are committed to selflessly serving our nation and defending our freedoms,” Risch said. “Their leadership, character, and academic promise make each of these young men and women a phenomenal fit to attend one of our nation’s service academies. I commend each of them for the accomplishments they have already earned, and I look forward to seeing their continued success.”

Risch’s 2024 Academy Nominations are below:

U.S. Military Academy – West Point, NY

Josh Agres, Pocatello

Luke Gilliam, Eagle

Christopher Hatch, Idaho Falls

Spencer Larsen, Kuna

Antonio Steinman, Idaho Falls

Jesse Taylor, Hayden

Anna Wang, Eagle

Cyrus Wangeci, Boise

Kaleb Yaklich, Eagle

Daniella Yaniv, Eagle

U.S. Naval Academy – Annapolis, MD

Terrance Allen Jr., Fairfax

Kade Andrus, Meridian

Rhyan Baez, Nampa

Benton Bernard, Nampa

Atreyu Brooks, Boise

Elliott Burks, Hailey

Ana Chase, Moyie Springs

Lily Gage, Boise

Alexandra Gustavel, Boise

Mariah Ketchum, Middleton

Erik Lunn, Boise

Reagan Moore, Boise

Chloe Newberry, Boise

Max Pieper, Moscow

Charles Rich, Eagle

Lillian Richardson, Cocolalla

Mason Rogers, Hailey

Kyle Sorhouet, Meridian

Reisa Veldhouse, Boise

Kaleb Yaklich, Eagle

U.S. Air Force Academy – Colorado Springs, CO

Josh Agres, Pocatello

Terrance Allen Jr., Fairfax

Kade Andrus, Meridian

Reece Elder, Boise

Gabriela Faraino, Eagle

Luke Gilliam, Eagle

Kendo Gunter, Boise

Hadley House, Hayden

Nolan Robinson, Boise

Reece Ruggles, Star

U.S. Merchant Marine Academy – Kings Point, NY