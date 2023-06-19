NEW YORK (AP) — Pop star Bebe Rexha says she’s OK after being hit in the face and injured by a cellphone hurled from the audience at a hometown show in New York City. In a TikTok video Monday, she showed her bruised and bandaged eye and sang, “I’m good, yeah, I’m feelin’ all right.” It’s a line from “I’m Good (Blue),” her recent hit with DJ David Guetta. Police say Rexha was on stage at Manhattan’s Pier 17 rooftop venue when the phone was thrown Sunday night. A 27-year-old man is awaiting arraignment after being arrested on an assault charge.

