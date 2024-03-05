NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Police in Nashville say that multiple people have died after a small plane crashed Monday night near an interstate highway, shutting down multiple lanes. The Metro Nashville Police Department says the single-engine plane crashed just off of Interstate 40 in the western part of the city. Police say multiple people onboard are dead. Police posted a photo of charred wreckage of the small plane in the grass along the interstate. Transportation officials say the eastbound lanes of Interstate 40 have been closed.

