JEROME, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho State Police are investigating a single vehicle injury crash that occurred at 1:45 a.m. on May 22, 2023, on W 100 S near the Jerome Cheese Company in Jerome County.
A 38-year-old male, from Wendell was traveling westbound on 100 S in a Chevrolet Silverado. The male exited the vehicle while it was in motion and the truck came to rest against a nearby fence.
The driver of the Silverado was transported via air ambulance to a local hospital.
The roadway was blocked for approximately an hour and fifty minutes.
This crash remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.
