JEROME, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho State Police are investigating a single vehicle injury crash that occurred at 1:45 a.m. on May 22, 2023, on W 100 S near the Jerome Cheese Company in Jerome County.

A 38-year-old male, from Wendell was traveling westbound on 100 S in a Chevrolet Silverado. The male exited the vehicle while it was in motion and the truck came to rest against a nearby fence.

The driver of the Silverado was transported via air ambulance to a local hospital.

The roadway was blocked for approximately an hour and fifty minutes.

This crash remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.