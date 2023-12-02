POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Southeastern Idaho Public Health (SIPH) will be offering free rapid Hepatitis C, HIV, and Syphilis testing to individuals throughout the month of December in all their county locations.
Testing only takes a few minutes, and you can get results before you leave.
Visit siphidaho.org to locate a clinic near you. Same day appointments are available.
For more information about rapid Hepatitis C, HIV and Syphilis, contact the Southeastern Idaho Public Health office nearest you or visit www.siphidaho.org.
