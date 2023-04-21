POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Southeastern Idaho Public Health is set to hold a free virtual training on oral health during pregnancy.

Children are more than three times as likely to have tooth decay if their mothers have high levels of untreated tooth decay.

This free virtual training will discuss how to identify oral health problems during pregnancy, importance of good oral hygiene and safety of dental visits and understand what cavities are and what to do to prevent them.

The virtual training will be held on Monday, April 24 from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Every participant will receive a Free Oral Health Kit after the training. For more information, contact April Sluder, RDH-EA at 208.478.6314.

You can register HERE.