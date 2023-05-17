Alejandra Ramos
(CNN Español) –– Un sismo de magnitud 6,4 sacudió este miércoles el municipio de Canillá en Guatemala, reportó el Servicio Geológico de Estados Unidos (USGS, por sus siglas en inglés).
Esta es una noticia de última hora y se actualizará.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.
BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION
KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.