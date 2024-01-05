POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The East Mink Creek Nordic Center is hosting its annual “Ski for Free” day Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024.

Parking, trail passes, rentals, and mini-lessons will be free for the entire day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Rentals will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis and will be available in two-hour time slots. This year’s Ski for Free Day is being sponsored by Idaho Central Credit Union (ICCU). CBI Bikes will also provide free fat tire bike rentals so participants can explore the trails in a new way.

This annual event has been extremely popular since its inception and has grown busier yearly. The interest generated from this free day has helped attract new users to the Nordic Center and remind people what they enjoy about cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, and fat biking.

With the high demand, the rental center expects to have periodic equipment shortages, so citizens are encouraged to borrow or rent equipment if possible to avoid delays. Parents should also be aware that minors will need a parent’s signature to rent equipment.

Some suggestions when planning to visit the Nordic Center:

Dress in layers – weather can change quickly at Mink Creek and by dressing warm, visitors can be more prepared.

Bring water – ICCU will provide hot chocolate. Water will be on-site, but carrying water with you is always a good idea. Stay hydrated.

Bring lunch – a large warming hut with picnic tables and a wood stove will be open to the public and available for visitors.

Come early or stay late – if you bring your gear, you are welcome to ski late. Headlamp skiing is the best way to see wildlife, and the warming hut is available.

The Nordic Center boasts around 15 miles of groomed trails for classic and skate skiing. There is a three-mile snowshoe loop, a sled hill, and a warming hut. During normal operations, rental equipment is available on-site Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., as well as Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Prices are $7 to $25 for rentals, $5 to $10 for day trail passes, and $5 for snowshoe and sledding parking.