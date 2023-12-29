RIRIE, IDAHO (KIFI) – Kelly Canyon Ski Resort is one of the resorts having to deal with less snow than what they usually have. Last winter, the resort had around 48 inches of snow at this time of year after opening up on November 25th. This year, the resort currently holds just less than 30 inches of snow and they just opened up on December 15th.

Kelly Canyon has been preparing for these conditions. They have been using their summers to upgrade and add in snow blowers that produce snow on their own. So, while most of the region around Kelly Canyon only holds trace amounts of snow, the snow blowers at least give the mountain a good, solid layer for skiers and snowboarders to travel on.

There is more upgrades coming. Marketing Director for Kelly Canyon, Doug Swanson, tells me that they want to add more of the snow blowers to higher parts of their mountain. This way, they are hoping that they can eventually be completely self sufficient with their snowfall.