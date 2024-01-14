TETON COUNTY, Wyoming (KIFI)-A skier is dead after getting buried by an avalanche in Teton County, Wyoming on Sunday.

The incident happened at the Star Valley Golf Course near the 9th hole.

According to Teton County Search and Rescue, two skiers were riding in the area at the time of the avalanche.

One managed to escape from the falling snow, and is in good condition. The other person was trapped and covered by 1,000 feet of snow.

No further information has been released.