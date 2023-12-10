NEWRY, Maine (AP) — Santa’s helpers are taking the day off to hit the slopes in Maine. With beards and stocking caps flapping, about 300 Santas dressed in red were lively and quick as they took a break from the holiday hustle at the foggy Sunday River ski resort in western Maine. The annual event has been held for more than 20 years, except for once during the pandemic. The annual event serves as a festive kickoff to both the holiday season and the skiing season. It raises money for The River Fund Maine, a local charity.

