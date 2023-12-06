IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Skyline Grizzlies stayed unbeaten so far this season with a big win on home court Wednesday, a 65-36 victory against the Idaho Falls Tigers.

Shay Shippen starred for the Grizz in this one as she often does. Already up double digits late in the first half, she went to coast-to-coast for an and-one basket and knocked down a three to cement the advantage.

Skyline continued to extend the lead, eventually winning by 29 points.

Next up, Skyline heads north to Madison Friday, while Idaho Falls hosts Blackfoot the same day. Both games tip off at 7:30 p.m.