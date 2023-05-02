IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – In the nightcap of a quadruple header at Melaleuca Field Tuesday, the Skyline Grizzlies poured on 30 runs across two games to sweep the Shelley Russets and advance to the 4A High Country semifinals.

Game one was a pitcher’s duel early on, but then, in the third inning, the Grizzlies bats woke up. Skyline scored all nine of its runs in the middle three frames to take the first matchup 9-3.

Then, it was runs, runs, and more runs in game two. Skyline and Shelley combined for 32 runs, and the Grizzlies tallied 21 of those to break out the brooms.

Next up, Skyline faces Blackfoot on the road Friday for games one and two of the semifinals starting at 3:30 p.m.