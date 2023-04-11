IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – An eight-run fourth inning explosion was the difference Tuesday afternoon in a 10-4 for the Skyline Grizzlies over the Bonneville Bees.

After the Bees tied the game in the top half of the inning, the Grizz bats went to work. Brayden Nickels got the rally started with an RBI double, and Caden Taggart kept it going with a two-run single.

All in all, Skyline scored eight runs in the frame, putting up a very crooked number as part of its victory.

Next up, Skyline battles Rigby in a doubleheader Wednesday starting at 3:30, while Bonneville faces Idaho Falls Thursday.