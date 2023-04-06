SHELLEY, Idaho (KIFI) – After a rough start to the doubleheader, the Skyline Grizz dominated the Shelley Russets for a game one victory before game two was suspended in a tie game after seven innings due to darkness.

Shelley stormed out of the gates with a four-run first inning to take a 4-0 lead, but Skyline responded with three in the next half inning and dominated for a seven-run win.

Game two was a back-and-forth battle, and even though extra innings were needed with a 3-3 tie, that game will be finished another day that will be determined in the future.

Next up, Skyline hosts Rigby in another twin billing next Wednesday starting at 3:30 p.m. while Shelley hosts Preston Friday, also at 3:30 p.m.