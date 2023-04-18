IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – A star cheerleader at Skyline will cheer collegiately, as Delaney Mecham signed her NLI Tuesday to join the University of Idaho cheer team.
For Mecham, heading to Moscow fulfills a dream to cheer in college and for Idaho.
Congratulations to Delaney and good luck at Idaho!
