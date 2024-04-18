IDAHO FALLS (KIFI) – Skyline High School’s Brayden Merzlock was nigh untouchable in the Grizz’s win against Hillcrest on Wednesday afternoon.

Snow dusted the ground at Melaleuca Field as Merzlock hurled a gem on the diamond. The senior threw 110 pitches and went the distance, taking a no-hitter through four and two-thirds innings.

Merzlock’s final line? Seven innings pitched, two hits, two runs (both earned), and an astonishing 16 strikeouts. It was his fourth 10+ strikeout outing of the season.

Merzlock did struggle with control, though. He surrendered three walks, hit three batsmen, and threw three wild pitches during his performance.

Highlights from the frigid game can be seen above.