GLENWOOD, Minn. (AP) — A Minnesota sheriff’s deputy who died in a shootout was remembered as a loving father and husband, heroic military veteran and selfless law enforcement officer. Pope County Deputy Josh Owen was killed on his 44th birthday while responding to a domestic assault. Two other law enforcement officers were wounded. The suspect was killed. Minnesota Public Radio News reports that there were thousands of mourners at Owen’s funeral Saturday — a cold, clear spring day. Pope County Chief Deputy Nathan Brecht recalled how Owen loved working the night shift, saying: “As your family slept soundly, he kept watch.”

