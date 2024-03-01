SPARTANSBURG, Pa. (AP) — Search warrant filings for the Pennsylvania home where a pregnant Amish woman was killed this week say she appeared to have suffered cutting wounds to her neck and head. The body of 23-year-old Rebekah Byler was found in the living room of her home by her husband and a family friend. Police say the friend called 911 to report that she and Andy Byler found her unresponsive in shortly after noon Monday in the house, a few miles outside Spartansburg. A state police spokeswoman says they have an idea what the murder weapon was, but don’t have it in their possession.

By PETER SMITH and MARK SCOLFORO Associated Press

