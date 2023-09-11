DARIEN, Ga. (AP) — Descendants of enslaved people living on a Georgia island are watching anxiously as county commissioners consider doubling the size of homes allowed in their tiny community. Black residents of Hogg Hummock on Sapelo Island and their supporters packed a Monday meeting of county commissioners. The five elected officials are considering major changes to zoning ordinances that for nearly three decades have helped protect residents from high taxes and pressure to sell their land. Commissioners are scheduled to vote Tuesday on whether to increase the maximum allowed size of homes in the Gullah-Geechee community to 3,000 square feet _ double the current limit.

