PARIS (AP) — The torch that will be used to carry the Olympic flame around France and on its final leg at the opening ceremony of the 2024 Paris Games next July is a sleek silver-colored steel cylinder gracefully tapered at both ends that is being made in limited numbers to save resources. Paris organizers unveiled French designer Mathieu Lehanneur’s torch design as part of a week of activities that mark the year-to-go countdown to the July 26 opening. Organizers said 2,000 torches are being produced from recycled steel. Each one weighs 3.3 pounds and is 27.5 inches tall. Paris is using the same torch design for both the Olympics and Paralympic Games.

