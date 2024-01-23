Sunrise chill brings wintry slick mix today. Cloudy 50% chance of snow, mixing with rain mid-morning, then rain later. High 40 SW 5-10 later
Switch back to rain/snow tonight – 30% chance after dark Low 31.
Fog develops into Wednesday morning – Slight chance of snow – INCREASING later better chances Wednesday night. 60% ..slightly colder 37 and 27 for overnight.
Thursday 60 % chance in the morning- snow to start 36 Friday – Cloudy 34 / 23
