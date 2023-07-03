An area of low pressure out of Canada, is driving the thunderstorm risk locally. We’ll also see slightly cooler temperatures for Independence Day. The Canadian low lingers over Idaho for Tuesday, with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Most of the thunderstorms will be focused near the Montana and Wyoming state lines. There will also be increasing haze over the region due to wildfire smoke from Canada.

Monday night, a low in the lower 50’s, with winds at 15-20 mph.

Mostly sunny Independence Day morning and mid-day. A few clouds in the afternoon, with a slight thunderstorm risk. A high in the upper 70’s to lower 80’s for the Snake River Plain.

Wednesday, sunny with a high in the lower to mid 80’s. West winds at 5-10 mph in the afternoon.