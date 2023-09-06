TODAY: A few, scarce storms are expected mainly in the lower Snake River Plain and Magic Valley. The majority of the region will stay dry all day long. Winds will be light between 5-10 mph. High temperatures get into the mid to upper 70’s.

TOMORROW: A couple of more isolated storms appear in the region again for Thursday. A 20% chance of rain is in store for everyone as the skies will look to mainly stay partly cloudy and dry. High temperatures slightly increase into the upper 70’s and lower 80’s.

LONG TERM: More few storms come in the region each into the weekend, but overall, everyone will look to stay dry for the long-term period. We aren’t looking at major rain chances until late next week possibly. Winds remain calm throughout the rest of the week into the weekend. High temperatures remain the same into the upper 70’s and lower 80’s.