Deidre McPhillips and Brenda Goodman

(CNN) — Researchers say they may be able to explain how light drinking benefits the heart, and its main effect doesn’t stem from changes in the blood – as scientists once thought – but from its actions in the brain.

Because alcohol also raises the risk of cancer at any amount of drinking, however, researchers say they aren’t advising people to imbibe. Instead, they say, understanding this mechanism may point to healthier ways to tap into the benefit – such as through exercise or meditation.

For decades, large epidemiological studies have shown that people who consume moderate amounts of alcohol – less than 1 drink a day for women, and 1 to 2 drinks a day for men – have lower risks of major cardiovascular events like heart attacks and strokes compared to both people who abstain from alcohol completely and those who drink more.

Scientists have never been able to tease out exactly why this is the case, however. Alcohol seems to increase levels of HDL, the “good” cholesterol, and drinkers have lower levels of a sticky protein called fibrinogen in their blood, which may reduce the risk dangerous clots. And in small amounts, alcohol may increase insulin sensitivity. But these don’t seem to fully explain the benefit.

So a Boston-based team of cardiologists decided to look somewhere else – the brain.

Dr. Ahmed Tawakol, senior author of the study and co-director of the Cardiovascular Imaging Research Center at Massachusetts General Hospital, said if you think about what happens after you have a little alcohol, before a person feels buzzed, they feel relaxed.

“If you think of short-term alcohol, the first effect that people get…is a little bit of a de-stressing response,” he said.

For the study, Tawakol and his team first analyzed the drinking habits of thousands of patients who were enrolled in the Mass General Brigham Biobank. They found that individuals who had 1 to 14 drinks per week were less likely to have a heart attack or stroke than those who had less than one drink per week, even after adjusting for genetic, lifestyle and other risk factors.

They also analyzed brain scans of hundreds of these patients and found that those who were light-to-moderate drinkers had reduced stress responses in the amygdala, the part of the brain that processes fear and threats – along with fewer heart attacks and strokes.

“We found that the brain changes in light to moderate drinkers explained a significant portion of the protective cardiac effects,” said Tawakol.

The benefits were especially prevalent among patients with a history of anxiety.

“Alcohol was twice as effective at reducing major adverse cardiac events among individuals with stress and anxiety,” Tawakol said. “It was about 20% in most patients, but 40% relative risk reduction among individuals with prior anxiety.”

Tawakol studies something called the stress neural network, which is centered around a part of the brain called the amygdala. When the amygdala is overexcited, it turns up the sympathetic nervous system, setting the body up for a fight-or-flight response. This causes blood pressure to go up and increases inflammation. Certain neurons also become activated in the process and direct the bone marrow to release more pro-inflammatory cells. The endocrine system is activated, and pumps out cortisol, telling the body to store fat, which increases the risk for diabetes and high blood pressure, and adrenaline, which further turns up blood pressure. Over time, this cascade of effects may drive up the risk for heart attacks and strokes.

The brain scans of light drinkers showed markedly less activity in the amygdala than both non-drinkers and heavy drinkers, Tawakol said, even though they had fasted prior to their scans, so there was no alcohol in their system, indicating that light drinking may have an effect even after the buzz wears off.

But the researchers found that any amount of drinking raised the risk of cancer, and finding alternative methods to reduce stress is important.

“At the same amount of alcohol that was “protective” of cardiovascular disease, we saw similar increased risk of cancer, so we’re not suggesting that there is an attractive quantity of alcohol for improving health,” Tawakol said.

Two good candidates to replace light drinking for reducing stress are meditation and exercise, he said. It may be one day that there’s a pill that could effectively turn down the effects of stress on the body, too.

“There are lots of studies looking at meditation and meditation absolutely impacts the stress neural network systems,” he said. Studies are currently looking at whether meditation reduces enough of the downstream components and will in turn lower the risk of heart attacks and strokes.

“Exercise has well-known effects on the brain, but in particular, really have a very nice, dose-related effect on the stress neural network,” he said.

