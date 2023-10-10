RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI) – The Jefferson School District reports Rigby Middle School had a small fire in the teachers’ lounge Tuesday afternoon.
According to the district, students and staff were evacuated, and the fire was quickly extinguished.
Students were able to reenter the school once the fire department gave the all clear.
