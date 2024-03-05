By Joe Sutton and Elizabeth Wolfe, CNN

(CNN) — Several people were killed when a small airplane crashed on the side of Interstate 40 in Nashville Monday night, prompting the closure of the roadway as officials investigate, police said.

“A single-engine airplane has crashed off the eastbound lanes of I-40 just past the Charlotte (Pike) exit. Several persons on board are deceased. Work continues to determine from where the plane originated,” the Metro Nashville Police Department said in a post on X.

The crash has prompted the closure of I-40 East at mile marker 202, Tennessee Department of Transportation Region 3 spokeswoman Rebekah Hammonds said on X.

An image shared by the department showed a mangled plane surrounded by first responders on a grassy roadside. Live traffic cameras also showed a large emergency vehicle response blocking all eastbound travel lanes near the crash site and a string of gridlocked traffic along nearby stretches of I-40 East.

“If you’re traveling tonight find an alternate route,” Hammonds said, adding the investigation will be ongoing.

CNN has reached out to the Federal Aviation Administration for additional information.

