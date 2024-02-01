By Jamiel Lynch and Amanda Jackson, CNN

(CNN) — A small plane has crashed at a mobile home park in Clearwater, Florida, and “multiple mobile homes have caught fire,” fire officials said Thursday evening.

“Firefighters from multiple jurisdictions are on scene,” Clearwater Fire and Rescue Department said in a post on X, adding that crews responded to the scene around 7:15 p.m. local time.

Details about injuries, if any, weren’t immediately released.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

