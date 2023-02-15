Dave Barrington A small plane makes an emergency landing on Lincoln Road in Bonneville County Wednesday evening, Feb. 15, 2023.

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KXPI/KIFI) – Everyone is safe after a small Piper PA-28-180 plane made an emergency landing on Lincoln Road in Bonneville County Wednesday evening just before 6 p.m.

Upon landing, the plane hit a patch of ice and slid off the road and into snowbank of a field. It is not known at this time why the pilot had to make an emergency landing. It is confirmed that the plane left the Rexburg airport at 4:36 p.m. and was returning to Ogden, Utah. According to Flight Radar 24, the plane made it as far as a fly by near the Pocatello airport, before turning around and flying back toward Rexburg.

It is not known who the plane belongs to at this time.