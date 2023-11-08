IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – A project to build small nuclear reactors at Idaho National Laboratory is coming to a stop.

Nuscale Power and members with the Utah Associated Municipal Power Systems or UAMPS have terminated their carbon free power project.

The project would have created six-77 megawatt nuscale power modules.

It was meant to provide flexibilty to increase or decrease the power load from other renewable power sources like wind and solar.

According to Nuscale, the project didn’t have enough subscribers to deploy the project, so they mutually decided to end the project.

Idaho Falls Power is one of the member of UAMPS.