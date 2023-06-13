Scientists monitoring the white shark population in the waters off Cape Cod are attaching better sensors to the predators, including cameras. Researchers from the state of Massachusetts and the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy said Tuesday that it is all part of their goal of keeping beachgoers informed and safe. White sharks return to Cape Cod in greater numbers in the summer to feed on the abundant seals in the region — just as the summer tourist season starts. And while interactions between white sharks and humans remain rare, they are still a risk.

