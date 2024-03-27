MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Court papers show a man accused of helping lead a human smuggling ring was warned about blizzard conditions before an India family froze to death trying to cross into the U.S. with his associate. Harshkumar Ramanlal Patel is charged with seven counts of human smuggling related to the deaths of four family members. Four counts also name Steve Shand, of Deltona, Florida. Authorities say Patel hired Shand to drive the Indian nationals from the Canadian border to the Chicago area. Patel is due to be arraigned in federal court in Minnesota on Wednesday. His lawyer says he will plead not guilty.

