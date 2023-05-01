IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Snake River Animal Shelter (SRAS) is holding a special kind of party: its first ever kitten baby shower.

The event will take place on Wednesday, May 3 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the shelter at 3000 Lindsay Boulevard, Idaho Falls.

Inspired by a traditional baby shower, guests are invited to gift SRAS much needed supplies to assist kittens who come to the shelter in their first weeks of their lives.

The wish list can be found at: https://bit.ly/kittenshower2023.

At the event, community members will also have the chance to sign up to become Foster Parents for kittens who come to or who are born at the shelter during the first eight weeks of their lives.

In this year alone, Snake River Animal Shelter rescued 96 kittens, with several so young that they needed special care.

“Kittens under the age of eight weeks make up the highest number of deaths in shelters mainly because they’re more susceptible to disease. Our goal with this event is to build a kitten foster program to get these little ones a better chance at a happy, healthy life. We hope that this shower will help us with resources to better care for these animals and educate the community at the same time,” SRAS Executive Director Michelle Ziel-Dingman said.

Refreshments will be provided and entertainment includes a free raffle game, education about kitty care, the opportunity to name future shelter cats and kittens, and cuddles from feline friends.