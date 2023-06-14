MOOSE, Wyo. (KIFI) — Phase three of the Snake River Gateways Project is underway at the future Moose Landing in Grand Teton National Park. The project will include improved amenities, such as a two-vehicle boat ramp, boat landings, restrooms, expanded parking areas, bench seating and interactive educational displays for people of all abilities.

The National Park Service and Grand Teton National Park Foundation are working in partnership on this multi-year project to improve access along the Snake River. The Foundation has raised $7.5 million to support these renewal efforts. When combined with $5.7 million from the National Park Service, private philanthropy has provided a margin of excellence that would not be possible otherwise.

Expect limited access to the boat ramp and changes to parking throughout the summer. Visitors should follow signage in the area. On Oct. 2, the area will close completely to finalize construction and will remain closed until spring of 2024. The entire Snake River Gateways Project is expected to be fully completed in fall of 2024.

The Snake River Gateways Project was initiated in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Wild and Scenic Rivers Act and the 10th anniversary of the wild and scenic designation of portions of the Snake River. The Snake River Gateways Project improvements include enhancing access points along the river in Grand Teton National Park like Moose Landing, Pacific Creek Landing, completed in 2021 and the enhancements at Jackson Lake Dam, completed last year.