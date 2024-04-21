BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) – The Snake River Panthers spilt their doubleheader at home against Filer on Saturday afternoon.
The Panthers lost the first game of the doubleheader 8-4, but were able to bounce back in the second game and even the matchup with the Wildcats with a 13-8 victory.
Next up for the Panthers is matchup back at home with American Falls on Wednesday.
BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION
KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.