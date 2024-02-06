By Clare Duffy, CNN

New York (CNN) — Shares of Snapchat parent Snap plunged on Tuesday after the company reported a loss in the final three months of 2023.

Snap reported a net loss of $248 million for the December quarter, an improvement from the same period in the prior year and a narrower loss than Wall Street analysts had expected. Still, shares fell as much as 30% in after-hours trading Tuesday.

The company also said revenue from the quarter grew 5% year-over-year to $1.36 billion, its second consecutive quarter of revenue gains after two earlier quarters of declines last year.

CEO Evan Spiegel attempted to strike an optimistic tone in the company’s earnings release, saying, “2023 was a pivotal year for Snap, as we transformed our advertising business and continued to expand our global community, reaching 414 million daily active users.”

But the report comes one day after the company announced it would lay off 10% of its staff, cutting around 500 jobs. The reductions signal that the company is still in cost-cutting mode after the company in 2022 laid off what was then 20% of its workforce, around 1,200 employees, and another 3% of its staff last year.

Snap said Monday that the layoffs were meant to “best position our business to execute on our highest priorities” and to “promote in-person” work.

The company has been working to revamp its advertising technology and offerings, following changes Apple’s made to its app tracking policies in 2021 that delivered a hit to the business models of Snapchat, Facebook and other platforms.

Snapchat in November announced a deal with Amazon that would let Snapchat users click on Amazon ads on the app, shop and check out, all without leaving the platform. The tool appeared to be a bid to more readily compete with the e-commerce offerings of rivals like Instagram and TikTok and to make Snapchat more attractive to advertisers.

Snap on Tuesday also announced that its Snapchat+ subscription program — a key effort to diversify its revenue — now has more than 7 million subscribers, up from the 5 million it reported in the fall.

The company also reported strong user growth. Daily active users grew 10% year-over-year in the December quarter to 414 million, with gains largely coming from outside the US and Europe. However, average revenue per user globally dipped 5% from the year-ago quarter.

