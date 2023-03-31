TONIGHT: Isolated snow showers will continue across western WY and far eastern ID tonight with dry, mostly cloudy conditions for everyone else. Winds will be breezy between 10-20 mph. Low temperatures get down into the 20’s and lower 30’s.

TOMORROW: Scattered valley rain and mountain snow showers will be with all of us for most of the day especially in the afternoon and evening hours. Winds will continue to be breezy up to 15-25 mph. High temperatures reach the 30’s and lower 40’s.

LONG TERM: Isolated rounds of rain and snow persist into Sunday and the early part of next week. Snowfall accumulation is below an inch for the valleys, between 2 to 8 inches for the valleys surrounded by mountains, and up to a foot is possible in the mountains. Dry weather looks to return for an extended stay starting on Thursday of next week continuing into Easter weekend after we have stray snow showers left on Wednesday. Winds will be breezy again for Sunday before calming down next week. High temperatures slowly drop over the next couple of days to where we will see high’s down to the low to mid 30’s for Monday and Tuesday of next week. High’s then should increase into the 40’s and low 50’s in time for Easter weekend.

WATCHES/WARNINGS:

WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM SATURDAY TO 6 AM MDT SUNDAY for Yellowstone National Park and Teton Mountains.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 AM MDT SUNDAY for Frank Church Wilderness-Sawtooth/Stanley Basin-SunValley Region- Big Lost Highlands/Copper Basin- Including the cities of Clayton, Stanley, Ketchum, Sun Valley, Galena, and Copper Basin, Big Hole Mountains-Centennial Mountains – Island Park – Beaverhead – Lemhi Highlands- Including the cities of Victor, Island Park, Kilgore, Dubois, Spencer, Edie School, and Small, Teton Valley-Including the cities of Ashton, Tetonia, and Driggs, and Jackson Hole.

The Forest Service Utah Avalanche Center in Salt Lake City has ISSUED an AVALANCHE WARNING which is in effect until 6AM MDT Saturday for Bear River Range.

WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON SATURDAY TO MIDNIGHT MDT SATURDAY NIGHT for Lemhi County.