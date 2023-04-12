An area of low pressure is working through the region late tonight through Thursday.

Overnight, there is a chance of rain and snow with gusty winds. Lows in the upper 20’s, with winds at 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

For Thursday, snow showers mixed with rain, mostly cloudy with a high near 40°. Breezy, with a south southwest wind at 15 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 3 PM MDT THURSDAY: