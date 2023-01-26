A front from the north is slowly working through the region. The National Weather Service has issued Winter Weather Advisories for the Snake River Plain. Winter Storm Warnings have been issued for southeastern Idaho, far eastern Idaho and western Wyoming.
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 PM MST SATURDAY…
- WHAT…Snow expected, moderate at times. Total snow
accumulations of 4 to 8 inches through Saturday. Highest amounts
on the benches east of Interstate 15. Winds gusting 35 to 40
mph with areas of blowing and drifting snow.
- WHERE…Upper Snake Plain and Lower Snake Plain including Idaho
Falls, Rexburg, St. Anthony, Pocatello, Blackfoot, American
Falls, Shelley, and Fort Hall.
- WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 5 PM MST Saturday.
- IMPACTS…Travel should be very difficult at times. Patchy
blowing snow should significantly reduce visibility. The
hazardous conditions should impact the morning or evening
commute.
WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THURSDAY TO 11 AM MST
SUNDAY…
- WHAT…Heavy snow. Total snow accumulations of 10 to 16 inches
in the Jackson Valley. Total snow accumulations of 12 to 20
inches for Star Valley. Highest amounts expected in the Alpine
area, where locally up to 2 feet of snow is possible.
- WHERE…Jackson Hole and Star Valley.
- WHEN…From 5 PM Thursday through 11 AM Sunday.
- IMPACTS…Travel will be very difficult to impossible. Patchy
blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Cold wind
chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as
30 minutes. This will be a long duration event with impacts to
travel for several days.
WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 PM
MST SATURDAY…
- WHAT…Snow, moderate to heavy at times. Total snow
accumulations of 6 to 12 inches below 6500 ft. Above 6500 ft
elevation, one to two feet are possible.
- WHERE…Victor, Driggs, Tetonia, Ashton, Island Park, Pine Creek
Pass, Targhee Pass and Raynolds Pass.
- WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 5 PM MST Saturday.
- IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible at times.
Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute.
WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 PM
MST SATURDAY…
- WHAT…Snow, moderate to heavy at times. Below 6000 ft, snow
accumulations of 5 to 9 inches. Above 6000 ft, one to two feet
of snow is possible. Winds gusting around 35 mph with areas of
blowing and drifting snow.
- WHERE…Inkom, McCammon, Downey, Lava Hot Springs, Emigration
Summit, Grace, Soda Springs, Henry, Bone, Wayan, and Swan
Valley.
- WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 5 PM MST Saturday.
- IMPACTS…Travel should be very difficult to impossible at
times. Patchy blowing snow should significantly reduce
visibility. The hazardous conditions should impact the morning
or evening commute.