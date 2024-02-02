For Friday night and early Saturday, we’re looking at rain and snow, becoming all snow after 2am. A low temperature in the lower 30’s for the Snake River Plain. South southwest winds at 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Scattered snow for Saturday, with highs in the mid to upper 30’s. Winds will be out of the southwest at 15-25 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. New snow accumulation over 1” possible in the Snake River Plain. Some locations in the mid to upper Plain could see over 2”. For Saturday night there will be more snow and gusty winds. A low temperature in the upper 20’s. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Just a slight chance of snow for Sunday, partly sunny with highs in the upper 30’s. South winds at1 0 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

More scattered snow and rain for Monday and high temperatures in the upper 30’s to the lower 40’s.