TONIGHT: Scattered snow showers continue across the region throughout the night tonight for all of us. There could be some rain showers mixed in with the snow showers in the valleys. Winds will be very breezy between 15-30 mph. Low temperatures will get down into the 20’s and lower 30’s.

TOMORROW: Scattered snow showers are expected across the mountains with only slim chances of seeing two or three of those snow showers getting into the valleys. Winds will remain breezy between 15-25 mph. High temperatures decrease into the upper 30’s.

LONG TERM: Scattered mountain snow stays with us into the work week with isolated rounds of snow possible getting into the valleys. This pattern stay with us up into Wednesday. We will then dry up for Thursday and we will look for sunny conditions heading into Easter weekend. Winds calm down for Monday and should remain calm for most of the week. High temperatures continue to decrease into Wednesday with high’s down to the low and mid 30’s. Then the increase in temperatures starts on Thursday and continues into next weekend. By Easter, we could see high’s into the 50’s.

WATCHES/WARNINGS:

WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT SUNDAY for Upper Snake Highlands, Big Hole Mountains, Centennial Mountains, Teton Valley, Teton Mountains, and Yellowstone National Park.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MDT THIS EVENING for Frank Church Wilderness, Sawtooth, Copper Basin, Big Lost Highlands regions, Wood River Valley, Bear River Range, and Jackson Hole.

AVALANCHE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6AM SUNDAY for The Sawtooth, Smoky, White Cloud, Boulder, Soldier, Pioneer, and southern Salmon River Mountains, including the mountains near Banner Summit, Stanley, Atlanta, Smiley Creek, Galena Summit, Ketchum, Hailey, Bellevue, Carey, and Fairfield, and the Bear River Range.

WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM MDT THIS EVENING for The Arco Desert, Lemhi County, and the upper Snake River plain, including the cites of Idaho Falls and Rexburg, and the towns of Mud Lake, Terreton, and Saint Anthony. Affected areas also include the Idaho National Laboratory property and portions of Craters of the Moon National Monument.