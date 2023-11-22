An area of low pressure from the north will settle into eastern Idaho for Thanksgiving.
Overnight into Thursday morning, look for snow and overnight lows in the upper 20’s. North northeast winds around 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Total nighttime snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.
Snow for Thanksgiving Day, with a high temperature in the upper 30’s. North winds around 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible. More snow for Thursday night with gusty winds. A low around 25°, with north northeast winds at 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.
A few snow showers for Friday morning and midday. Mostly cloudy, with a high temperature in the mid 30’s. North winds at 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THURSDAY
TO 9 AM MST FRIDAY…
- WHAT…Snow, moderate at times. Storm total snow accumulations
of 1 to 4 inches with localized accumulations of 3 to 6 inches
possible along and south of the Interstate 86 and 84 travel
corridor. North winds increasing and gusting as high as 35 mph
Thursday night producing areas of blowing and drifting snow.
- WHERE…Eastern Magic Valley, Shoshone Desert, and the Snake
River Plain.
- WHEN…From 6 AM Thursday to 9 AM MST Friday.
- IMPACTS…Plan on hazardous road conditions and potential
travel delays.
