IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Have you signed up for snow removal parking restriction alerts from the City of Idaho Falls and reviewed the snow removal process? If not, now is the time to do so, particularly if you just moved to Idaho Falls or have new drivers in the household.

The snow removal parking restriction ordinance started at midnight on Nov. 14 and extends through midnight on March 15, whenever a snow event occurs. A snow event is defined as an occurrence in which more than two inches of snow accumulates on the roadway.

A snow event means three things in Idaho Falls:

Parking restrictions are in place for all city streets. Vehicles in the roadway may be ticketed and relocated if they are not moved when the city announces a snow event with parking restrictions. City snow plows have started plowing streets on a priority basis, and personnel have started removing snow and ice from city-owned properties, including city parks and the River Walk. Property owners must remove snow and ice from their sidewalks within 24 hours following the cessation of the precipitation to keep them safe for all users.

Providing snow removal information to residents is a vital part of the process. By doing so, residents will know when parking restrictions are in place, what the city is doing to address the snow and ice, how residents can help facilitate snow removal, and what property owners are responsible for during snow removal operations.

“Encouraging residents to sign up to receive information from the city and then disseminating various types of information in a timely and accurate fashion, is our primary goal as public information officers,” Idaho Falls PIO Kerry Hammon said. “We’re your neighbors and friends and want to help. Please reach out to us for questions or concerns. All of the information about snow removal is only a phone call or mouse click away.”

When the city issues a snow event, residents are notified using multiple communication methods, including all local media outlets; the City of Idaho Falls’ Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram pages; the City of Idaho Falls mobile app, outdoor electronic message boards, text messages, and the City of Idaho Falls website. A printed version of the snow removal map and procedures are mailed to residents in the November utility bills.

