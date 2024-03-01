Patchy blowing snow this morning, rain/snow mix at times. Southwest wind 15 to 22 mph-33 mph. 1-2″ today and more tonight and tomorrow. Rain & snow 1-2″.
More snow Saturday morning with blowing snow and 45 mph winds. Accumulations may approach 1-3″ tomorrow.
