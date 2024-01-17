TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Police are investigating an injury crash that occurred at approximately 6:00 a.m. Wednesday on eastbound Interstate 84 at milepost 173, near Twin Falls.

According to Idaho State Police, a 55-year-old Gooding man was driving on eastbound I-84 at milepost 173 in a snowplow., and a 66-year-old Meridian man was driving eastbound on I-84 in a 2024 International semi-truck. The semi-truck failed to slow for the snowplow and struck the back of the snowplow.

A ground ambulance transported the driver of the snow plow to a local hospital.

The drivers involved were wearing their seatbelts. The eastbound right lane of I-84 was blocked for four hours.

The crash is under investigation by the Idaho State Police.