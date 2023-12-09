TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies are with us for tonight with mostly dry conditions. There is a small chance for some isolated snow showers across the mountains into the early morning hours. Winds will be mostly light between 5-10 mph. Low temperatures get down into the teens.

TOMORROW: Snow showers are back for Sunday especially in the afternoon across the entire region. Winds are expected to be slightly breezy between 5-20 mph. High temperatures slightly increase into the lower 30’s.

LONG TERM: Scattered snow showers continue into Monday. By the end of Monday, most areas should pick up between 2-4 inches with some mountains getting up to a foot. Winds will be mostly light for the long-term period. High temperatures will stay in place into the low to mid 30’s throughout the entire week and into the following weekend.

WATCHES/WARNINGS:

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM SUNDAY TO 11 AM MST MONDAY for Teton mountains.