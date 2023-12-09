TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies are with us for tonight with mostly dry conditions.  There is a small chance for some isolated snow showers across the mountains into the early morning hours.  Winds will be mostly light between 5-10 mph.  Low temperatures get down into the teens.

TOMORROW: Snow showers are back for Sunday especially in the afternoon across the entire region.  Winds are expected to be slightly breezy between 5-20 mph.  High temperatures slightly increase into the lower 30’s.

LONG TERM: Scattered snow showers continue into Monday.  By the end of Monday, most areas should pick up between 2-4 inches with some mountains getting up to a foot.  Winds will be mostly light for the long-term period.  High temperatures will stay in place into the low to mid 30’s throughout the entire week and into the following weekend.

WATCHES/WARNINGS:

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM SUNDAY TO 11 AM MST MONDAY for Teton mountains.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.