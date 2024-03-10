TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy conditions are in the region for Sunday night with only a slim chance of mixed showers found in central ID with the rest of the region staying completely dry. Winds will be mostly light between 5-10 mph. Low temperatures get down to the 20’s and lower 30’s.

TOMORROW: One round of snow showers will push through the region for Monday. It starts in the early morning hours across central ID, moves into eastern ID for the later morning hours, and then gets into western WY for the afternoon. Rain showers are only possible for those in the Magic Valley. Sunshine moves in place for the afternoon for central and eastern Idaho. Winds will be slightly breezy between 10-20 mph. High temperatures get into the upper 30’s and lower 40’s.

LONG TERM: Scattered snow moves in for Tuesday morning for everyone with isolated snow showers Tuesday afternoon. Leftover bits of stray snow showers are left in the mountains on Wednesday before everyone dries up on Thursday. Sunshine stays with us then all the way into next weekend before we look for another rain/snow system to move through the middle of the following week. Winds will be breezy between 10-25 mph for Tuesday before calming down for the rest of the week. High temperatures drop a little each day into the middle of the week with high’s on Wednesday being in the mid 30’s. High’s then increase for the second half of the week into next weekend with high’s next Saturday and Sunday being in the mid 40’s.